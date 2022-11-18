5 displaced in Friday morning fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park fire officials are praising smoke detectors for helping a family escape a fire Friday morning without serious injury.

Around 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the fire in the 10800 block of W. 98th Street and were greeted with heavy fire from the back of the house.

After crews searched the house to make sure everyone was out, firefighters spent the next 20 minutes extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire department spokesperson said a child in the home heard the smoke alarm and altered other members of the family.

—