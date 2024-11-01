5 Kansas City, Missouri, residents among those sickened in McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department said Friday afternoon they are investigating five cases of E. coli that have sickened local residents.

Department officials have linked four of the cases to the multi-state McDonald’s E. coli outbreak.

The five people in Kansas City range in age from 12 to 37 years-old, and suffered a range of gastrointestinal issues. Three of the patients required hospitalization, which lasted between two to seven days.

“The majority consumed a quarter pounder with fresh beef and slivered onions,” the health department said. “While the exact source of contamination has not yet been identified, public health officials are conducting thorough investigations to determine the source.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has documented 90 cases of E. coli across 13 states. Of the national cases, 22 people have been hospitalized, and one person died in connection to the outbreak.

More information about the local cases is available on the health department’s website.

