KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people escaped injuries in an early morning house fire in Shawnee Friday.

Emergency crews were called to 11515 W. 49th St. just after 2:30 a.m.

Smoke and fire were reported on the outside of the home but were beginning to move inside when crews arrived.

Fire officials said three adults and two children escaped without injury.

The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.

Crews are working to determine a cause.