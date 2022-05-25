Watch
5-vehicle crash Tuesday night closes westbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 470

Posted at 9:36 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 22:36:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A five-vehicle crash that included a tractor trailer Tuesday night shut down westbound Interstate 70 west of Interstate 470.

At least one person suffered a minor injury, but did not require a trip to a hospital, police said.

The tractor trailer involved was leaking fuel from a gas tank.

Rain mixed with the fuel caused the highway to become slick.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation worked to put oil dry down before the highway could reopen.

No word on what caused the crash just after 8 p.m.

Independence police are on the scene investigating.

