5-year-old girl in coma from vicious dog attack, community raises money to support family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl in Independence was mauled by a pit bull while playing in her backyard.

Aletha is in Children’s Mercy Hospital fighting for her life in a medically-induced coma.

The child suffered a skull fracture, broken collarbone, broken rib, and a significant loss of blood and oxygen from the attack. Doctors fear permanent brain damage.

A GoFundMe created by a co-worker of Aletha's father has been circulating to gain support for the family.

"Thomas has said she’s strong," said Andy Davies, a co-worker. "That’s one of the reasons they’re encouraged because they know she’s gonna fight."

While Aletha’s father, Thomas, is taking time off to focus on her care. His co-workers started raising money to support them with all the financial obligations coming their way.

Davies said: "We’re a small company...a mom-and-pop. We try to treat each other like family and look out for each other. Thomas is going to have to take some time off work and we want to make things as easy as possible. We know there will be expenses that come up."

The family is spending every moment by their daughter’s side but the community is getting them and Aletha through this.

"She’s just a little girl. That’s a reason we wanted to do it. I think you think about even if you don’t have kids if you have a kid who is grown, younger, a niece or nephew, whether you’re older and have grandkids, friends who have kids...this hits close to home," Davies said.

Aletha remains in a coma but doctors are hopeful she will pull through.

The goal for the fundraiser is $100,000 to support medical and other financial expenses with her care.

