5-year-old girl struck by school bus Tuesday morning in Peculiar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being struck by a school bus Tuesday morning in Peculiar, according to the Peculiar Police Department.

The child's feet were struck after she approached the bus while it was pulling away from a bus stop around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday in the 21300 block of Pin Oak Lane in Peculiar.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

The child, a student in the Raymore-Peculiar R-II School District, was conscious and had non-life-threatening injuries when she was transported to an area hospital after the crash, according to Michelle Stidham, the director of communications for Ray-Pec schools.

The district communicated with the parents whose children rode the bus and with the community of the student's school through email.

"The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always a number one priority," the email said.

Police said the bus was fully loaded with elementary school-aged children at the time of the pedestrian crash.

The driver and students on the bus were not injured.

Stidham said many students on the bus were picked up by parents and a different bus was brought in to take the remaining students to school.