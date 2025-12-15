500 volunteers ready as Community Services League Christmas Store opens in Independence

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

The Community Services League's Christmas Store opened Monday in Independence, serving more than 1,500 families who will shop for free gifts for their children.

The store, located at the Uptown Market on the Independence Square, is open only to preregistered families who will be escorted through to select presents for their kids at no cost.

With 1,500 families representing around 5,000 children, organizers expect to distribute approximately 10,000 toys through the program this year.

Volunteers have been working at a warehouse to sort donations, demonstrating the community effort required to make the Christmas Store possible.

"Over the course of the next week, we'll have more than 500 volunteer shifts that will happen both here at the warehouse, that are getting gifts ready to go to the store, along with people that are working at the store," said Doug Cowan, CSL's CEO and President.

The organization is still seeking donations of new toys and gifts, especially for teenagers ages 9-18. Donations can be dropped off at the Uptown Market location throughout this week.

"While you're out shopping, think of the gifts that you could give to a child that doesn't have anything on Christmas morning. Just pick up a couple of extra things. It'll be a kind, giving thing to do," said Colleen McKinney, a Community Services League volunteer for many years.

CSL has multiple Christmas Stores throughout Eastern Jackson County. You can locate those and find more donation information here.

