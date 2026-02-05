54-year-old man critically injured in Olathe house fire Tuesday passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Fire Department shared that one of the men rescued from a house fire Tuesday in Olathe died Wednesday from his critical injuries.

The 54-year-old man, Johnny Ray Childers, sustained critical burn injuries in Tuesday's fire in the 600 block of E. Welston Ave.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the Olathe Fire Department shared.

The second man, who was taken to an area hospital Tuesday, is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per Olathe fire.