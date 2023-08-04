5k run Saturday honors veterans, soldiers killed in 2011 Chinook crash in Afghanistan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Spencer C. Duncan Make It Count Foundation is hosting its 12th annual 5k run/walk this Saturday.

Spencer grew up in Olathe and was one of 30 servicemen killed in 2011 when the Chinook helicopter they were flying in was shot down in Afghanistan.

Spencer's parents, Megan and Dale Duncan, say they wanted to do something to honor their son's life.

“We wanted to make sure that we were, we were honoring Spencer," Dale Duncan said. "Because that was so important to us to be able to do that,"

The run takes place at 7:30 Saturday morning at New Century AirCenter near Gardner.

The 5K event will start and finish just north of the U.S. Army Reserve hangar, 221 Gardner Dr.

The foundation also arranged several military displays.

“We have a static display inside a Chinook and we have pictures of every American that was on that flight," Megan said.

Registration for last year's event reached nearly 1,000 people.

The foundation has raised more than $1,000,000.

The funds support veteran housing, scholarships and mental health programs.