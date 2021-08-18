Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

5th generation farmer from Stockton, Missouri, to run for Congress

Kalena Bruce also owns a business in Bolivar
items.[0].image.alt
Kalena Bruce for Congress
kalena bruce for congress
Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:13:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kalena Bruce, who defines herself as a "a mother, cattle farmer, and business owner," has announced her bid for Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

Bruce, who said in a release that she's a conservative and a Republican, will run in a now-crowded field to replace U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who announced she would run to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

Among her competitors are Missouri Rep. Sarah Walsh (R-Ashland), former Missouri Sen. Ed Emery and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks.

Bruce said she works as an agricultural advocate, on her family farm, and as a CPA in Bolivar, Missouri, helping businesses with federal tax law.

"I have always loved digging through numbers to find the truth. I will use that experience and passion in Congress to hold our government accountable for how it spends our tax dollars," Bruce said.

Bruce also announced her candidacy via Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources