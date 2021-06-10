Rep. Vicky Hartzler announces U.S. Senate bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Archie) is the latest public figure to announce her intent to run for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.

Hartzler made the announcement Thursday at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit after Blunt revealed in March that he would not seek reelection .

Hartzler began her public-service career in 1994 as a representative in the Missouri General Assembly, where she represented areas in Johnson and Cass counties. In 2010, she was elected to the House of Representatives.

A farmer, small business owner and former teacher, Hartzler grew up in rural Cass County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in education from the University of Central Missouri.