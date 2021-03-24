Missouri AG Schmitt announces Senate bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt officially announced his bid for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Schmitt will seek the Republican nomination to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt in 2022.

There has been speculation that Schmitt would run for Senate for several weeks now.

“In the U.S. Senate, I will continue the fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history," the attorney general said in the announcement.

Schmitt calls himself a lifelong conservative and vows to "stand up to the Biden administration, fight to preserve President Trump’s America First agenda and keep this seat in safe pro-Trump Republican hands."

He previously served as a state senator for the 15th District and as state treasurer. Schmitt was appointed attorney general when Sen. Josh Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. He won reelection last year.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens already announced his plans to pursue the Republican nomination for the open seat. Republicans Mike Kehoe and Jay Ashcroft were speculated as potential Republican opponents but chose not to pursue the seat.