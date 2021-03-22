Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces Senate bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday that he is running for a state Senate seat.

Greitens, who resigned from his role as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign funds, made the announcement on Fox News.

As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you.



That’s why I’m running for the US Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left. pic.twitter.com/cbfw4Q8aJ6 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 22, 2021

If elected, he would replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt .

The Republican politician filed election paperwork last June to run for statewide office.

He is a combat veteran and former Navy Seal who served in Iraq.