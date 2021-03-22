Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces Senate bid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday that he is running for a state Senate seat.
Greitens, who resigned from his role as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign funds, made the announcement on Fox News.
As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you.— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 22, 2021
That’s why I’m running for the US Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left. pic.twitter.com/cbfw4Q8aJ6
If elected, he would replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.
The Republican politician filed election paperwork last June to run for statewide office.
He is a combat veteran and former Navy Seal who served in Iraq.
Greitens’ campaign website was active as of Monday afternoon.