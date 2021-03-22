Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces Senate bid

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Craig Barritt
<p>speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Summit at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 7, 2012 in New York City.</p>
Charge dropped against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
Posted at 5:41 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 19:07:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Monday that he is running for a state Senate seat.

Greitens, who resigned from his role as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign funds, made the announcement on Fox News.

If elected, he would replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

The Republican politician filed election paperwork last June to run for statewide office.

He is a combat veteran and former Navy Seal who served in Iraq.

Greitens’ campaign website was active as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!