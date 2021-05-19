Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

St Louis attorney Mark McCloskey to run for U.S. Senate

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image from video, Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak from St. Louis, during the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
Posted at 2:43 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 03:43:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, says he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

McCloskey made the announcement Tuesday on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News.

Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term.

McCloskey will seek the Republican nomination against two contenders with strong name recognition: Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office amid a sex scandal in 2018; and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Several GOP members of Congress also are weighing runs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!