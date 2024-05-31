Watch Now
3 children injured in crash on Interstate 35 in Lenexa

Posted at 2:39 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 16:10:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three children were injured, two seriously, in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Lenexa, authorities said.

The crash happened on southbound I-35 to eastbound I-435.

Two of the children were transported to area hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the adult driver of the SUV was not seriously injured.

Authorities said the crash prompted the Kansas Highway Patrol to shutdown the ramp from southbound I-35 to I-435 while crews worked the crashed.

No word on the circumstances of the crash or ages of the children.

This is a developing story and will be updated


