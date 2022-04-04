6 elementary schools in SMSD start week wearing masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six elementary schools in the Shawnee Mission School District are starting the week with masking policies in effect.

A district spokesperson said the schools — Arrowhead, East Antioch, Highlands, Pawnee, Rosehill and Sunflower Elementary Schools — each reported an absence rate in excess of 5%.

Exceeding the threshold activated policies that required students to return to masking.

The illnesses however may not necessarily be related to COVID-19. The spokesperson said the schools have heard from parents that students are suffering from cases of gastrointestinal illness and influenza.

The spokesperson said the schools will be in masks for the next 14 days.

