6 Kansas City-area establishments, chefs, mixologists named James Beard Award semifinalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is well-represented once again in this year’s list of James Beard Award semifinalists.

Six local establishments, chefs and mixologists made the cut:

Best New Restaurant: Anjin

From the chef of the Antler Room, Anjin is a Japanese izakaya-style joint that serves handcrafted dishes in an intimate setting.

Location: 1708 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri

Restaurant website

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Helen Jo Leach, The Town Company

Based out of Hotel Kansas City, The Town Company “celebrates local culinary traditions with modern renditions,” per the restaurant’s website.

Location: 1228 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Restaurant website

Outstanding Bar: Drastic Measures

Drastic Measures has been recognized for cocktail excellence for several years, serving up unique libations that amaze.

Location: 5817 Nieman Road, Shawnee, Kansas

Bar website

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service, Diana Condori, Fern Bar

Tucked along Southwest Boulevard, Fern Bar says it works to make its visitors feel like family, crafting an environment aimed on authenticity and community.

Location: 2041 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri

Bar website

Best Chef: Midwest: Johnny Leach, The Town Company

The Town Company boasts recognition in Travel + Leisure and Feast magazines for its “world-class culinary experience.”

Location: 1228 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Restaurant website

Best Chef: Midwest: Swetha Newcomb, Of Course

Of Course offers “thoughtfully curated” bites and cocktails that combine South Indian flavors and American ingredients.

Location: 7753 W. 159th St., Overland Park

Restaurant website

Previous nominations

Several of the above have previously made semifinalist lists.

In 2023, Johnny Leach (The Town Company) was nominated for Outstanding Chef, and Drastic Measures was nominated for Outstanding Bar.

Both were named again in 2024, Johnny Leach for Best Chef: Midwest, and Drastic Measures for Outstanding Bar.

In 2025, Helen Jo Leach (The Town Company) was nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, and Johnny Leach was nominated for Best Chef: Midwest again.

What's next?

Nominees will be announced March 31, and winners will be celebrated June 15.

—