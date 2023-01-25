Kansas City culinary scene recognized in 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist nominations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area restaurants and chefs were announced as semifinalists for nominations to the 2023 James Beard Awards.
Judges will announce official nominations from the list of semifinalists in late March with the winners to be announced during a June 5 ceremony in Chicago.
Here are the local restaurants and chefs announced Wednesday as semifinalists:
Outstanding chef
- Johnny Leach, The Town Company in Kansas City, Missouri
Outstanding bakery
- Yoli Tortilleria in Kansas City, Missouri
Outstanding hospitality
- The Restaurant at 1900 in Mission Woods
Outstanding bar
- Drastic Measures in Shawnee
Best Chef, Midwest
- Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in Kansas City, Missouri
- Nick Goellner, The Antler Room in Kansas City, Missouri
- Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai in Kansas City, Missouri
Marissa and Mark Gencarelli, owners of Yoli Tortilleria, were nominated as a semifinalist for outstanding bakery in 2022.
The Restaurant at 1900 was a semifinalist in 2020 for Best Chef in the Midwest.
Corvino previously was a finalist for Best Chef, Midwest in 2020. He spoke to KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively and Kansas City restaurant expert Jill Silva in May of 2020 on the Chew Diligence Podcast.
A complete list of semifinal nominees is available on the James Beard website.
