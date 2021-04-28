6 people displaced following fire at Overland Park duplex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six people were displaced following a Tuesday evening fire at a duplex in the 7800 block of Eby Lane in Overland Park.

Crews from the Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Departments responded to the fire about 5:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Overland Park Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the roof of the duplex.

Fire crews safely evacuated everyone from the duplex.

The fire was under control in about 25 minutes.

A family of four and two other adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.