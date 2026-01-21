65 immigrants become US citizens in KCMO's first naturalization ceremony of 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

The path to citizenship in the United States can take years — sometimes decades.

On Wednesday, the first naturalization ceremony of the year in Kansas City saw 65 immigrants gain U.S. citizenship.

Naturalization is the process of becoming a legal citizen in the United States. The Kansas City Public Library's Plaza Branch was the location for applicants from 26 countries to take an oath and pledge of allegiance before accepting their certificate of citizenship.

Gino Maderazo is a nurse coming from the Philippines to continue his career in health care.

He said there's better pay and opportunities in the U.S.

Alyssa Jackson, KSHB 41

"Finally, it’s here within my hands," Maderazo said. "Basically, just here living the American dream."

KSHB 41's KCMO reporter Alyssa Jackson heard different perspectives from new U.S. citizens on what it's like to be an immigrant in America today.

"It's hard and a divisive issue right now," Maderazo said. "I think that if we just follow the proper channels, like most of us here did, I think it will be alright."

Miguel Fuentes came from Mexico City to the U.S. with his family as a teenager.

"Especially for me being Hispanic, you feel that environment when you go outside, afraid of the situation going on," Fuentes said. "United States is one of countries that have so much power because of different ethnicities that come to the United States to build this country."

Ana Smalec's home country is Brazil. She moved to the United States on a VISA as a foreign exchange student before gaining full citizenship.



Ana Smalec came to the U.S. on a visa as a foreign exchange student.

"I see a little bit different right now because I have more rights and I can do more stuff for this country, I want to do more for this country," Smalec said.

The last naturalization ceremony KSHB 41 filmed was in 2024.

Now, filming is not allowed — only still images.

Fuentes immediately registered to vote after the ceremony.

Fuentes immediately registered to vote after the ceremony. It took him roughly 20 years to reach this moment.

"It feels like, you know what, you can do better for someone else who's behind you," he said. "My personal opinion, my kids are behind me. They want to have somebody to guide them to do better than what I did."

Smalec became the first immigrant in her family on Wednesday to gain full U.S. citizenship.

"I'm feeling amazing. I didn't imagine this would happen in my life," Smalec said. "I know it’s not an easy journey as an immigrant, but I’m proud everyone was here celebrating. Now, we’re Americans."

Smalec became the first immigrant in her family on Wednesday to gain full U.S. citizenship.

Some of the new citizens are letting the next chapter write itself, hoping this accomplishment opens more opportunities.

"I put it in God's path, in God's hands," Fuentes said.

Many had consistent words of advice for other immigrants who want to call America home.

"Wait for your number to come up, and the opportunities will be there for you," Maderazo said. "Know your rights. If you know you came here legally and contributing to the country, then comply with whatever they ask. If they’re violating your rights, don’t resist. And if you feel your rights were violated, follow the legal channels."

