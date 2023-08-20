6th graders raise $5,000 at lemonade stand for local 5-year-old boy with neurological disease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third year in a row, two local sixth graders held a lemonade stand to raise money for a five-year-old boy who has a neurological disease, and raised nearly $5,000 on Saturday.

Leo Mirabile, his friend Suzi Bonino and Charlie Fry, the five-year-old who is diagnosed with SLC6A1, sported black t-shirts with "Leo's Lemonade for Charlie" across the front while selling the refreshing drink for a cause in south Kansas City, Missouri.

SLC6A1 causes Charlie to have seizures, a movement disorder, Autism, learning delays, ADHD and other symptoms.

All donations from the lemonade stand go directly toward finding a cure for kids who have been diagnosed with SLC6A1.

—