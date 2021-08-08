70,000+ attend Garth Brooks concert in KCMO, amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks was in town Saturday night performing in front of over 70,000 fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's the first major event with full capacity at the venue since the pandemic began.

"We are so excited to see Garth Brooks," said Grace Greninger, from Joplin, Missouri.

Concertgoers expressed their excitement for the opportunity to attend live music once more.

"It’s good to have the freedoms back and be able to get out there and do what we’ve always been doing," added Kenny Clabough, from Peculiar, Missouri.

Before the concert, fans played corn hole and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers in the parking lot.

"Got the tailgate going on — lot of friends, good time, food, drinks, everything," said Ryan Reynolds, from Grandview, Missouri.

It mirrored a Chiefs home game, but everyone was here to see one man, Garth Brooks.

"Anytime he’s close by we come and see him, we love him," said Kansas City resident Michael Parezo.

Many fans mentioned following Brooks' career for years.

"I grew up on Garth Brooks, so to be here’s it’s kind of a dream come true," Reynolds said.

With over 70,000 fans packed inside Arrowhead Stadium and the pandemic raging on with COVID-19 cases surging, the majority of fans KSHB 41 News spoke with are not really concerned about going to the concert and want to have a good time.

"I feel like as long as everyone is being safe and following guidelines or whatever they’re comfortable with really. I think we’re ok," said Blake Ruble from Kansas City.

Others agreed with Ruble's relaxed attitude.

"I’m not scared of the pandemic," Clabough said.

To take precautions, the Chiefs asked everyone to wear a mask when they are indoors at any point which was underscored by Garth Brooks himself.

"I understand where they’re coming from. I’m not against it, like I’ll mask up when I need to, but yeah, I’ll follow the rules," said Marissa Agueros from Kansas City.

Already vaccinated individuals mentioned feeling safer.

"Everybody understands the rules, so we’re not worried about that at all, we all have our shots, we’re all vaccinated, so we’re good to go," Parezo said.

Outside the concert, the KCMO Health Department held a vaccination clinic where several people took the opportunity to get the shot.

"For all the people, I think that is awesome to give people the opportunity to be vaccinated because that is what’s going to stop this craziness so we can see all the live shows," Greninger said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment urges everyone who attended the concert to self-quarantine for 10 days if they are unvaccinated.