'70 for Cy': Iowa State fans prove you're never too old to cheer on your team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've heard of "80 for Brady," but how about '70 for Cy?' Iowa State Cyclones, that is.

Four longtime fans and friends — Joan Aten, Linda Baker, Mary Lou Krehbiel-Schau, and Janet Argis — came up with the idea based on the football movie.

They made t-shirts to wear around Kansas City while they're in town for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship.

"We’re 70 — let’s do 70 for Cyclones, but we switched it back to a little shorter version of '70 for Cy,'" said Joan Aten, one of group members.

Aten said the last time she was here was when the tournament was shut down due to COVID-19.

So this time around, they decided to let loose and have a little fun.

"I like the competition atmosphere, I love watching the games," Linda Baker said. "This would be my 70 year-old plus self saying, 'The music is really, really loud.'"

They said it's like they're back at college, again.

"Very nostalgic," Mary Lou Krehbiel-Schau said. "Just floating around talking to people, running into friends, old friends and relatives, actually."

They're doing things they haven't done in a long time, like shooting basketball hoops and having a beer before lunch.

The Cyclones may be their excuse for the trip, but the friendship is the real reason to get togehter.

"Well, we haven’t seen each other for quite awhile, so when we get together, it’s crazy," Janet Argis said.

"Talking about old times, going back, and remember when we went to Colorado for that trip? And remember when we were in college?" Krehbiel-Schau said.

They're not planning on slowing down anytime soon, no matter how old they get.

"Everybody gets aches and pains, and joints that slow you down, but find a way, because if you’re sitting around, you’re going down," Baker said. "You made this 70 plus year old feel like she was 20."

