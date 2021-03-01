70% of Johnson County residential properties increase in value

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trend of increasing property values in Johnson County, Kansas, continued into 2021, even as the COVID-19 pandemic waged on.

The average single-family home in the county increased in value by roughly 4.5% year over year.

The county started to mail the notices to more than 200,000 property owners on Monday.

Officials at the Johnson County Appraisers office said in a release that 70% of property owners saw an increase in value. Nearly 18% of property owners saw a decrease in value, while 12.5% of properties had no change in value.

One factor leading to the increase in property values stemmed from at least a 10-year high in the number of residential property sales, which increased from 14,962 in 2019 to 18,172 in 2020.

New home growth also increased, though by just 1.1%.

With the latest data, the average cost of a home in the county is nearly $382,000, while the average cost of a new single-family home in the county now goes for $558,000.