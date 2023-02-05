75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman seriously injured in single-vehicle collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Savannah, Missouri.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier on eastbound Route T, about half a mile west of Savannah.

The woman drove off Route T to the south and crashed into an embankment, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Cavalier came to a stop facing southeast.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP, Savannah police and the Andrew County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash.