7th Street Trafficway Bridge over Kansas River closed due to fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 7th Street Trafficway Bridge in Kansas City, Kansas, is closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

At around 6:40 a.m. Monday, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a collision at the 7th Street Trafficway Bridge.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and all three drivers were transported to an area hospital.

One woman died at the hospital, according to KCKPD.

Another driver is in serious, but stable, condition, while the third driver suffered minor injuries.

There were no passengers in any of the involved vehicles.

Police said that the bridge, between Cheyenne and Stine avenues, will be closed for a couple of hours.

The KCKPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash.