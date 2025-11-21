$8 million Lee's Summit Third Street Improvement Project nears completion

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The City of Lee's Summit is celebrating the completion of a nearly $8 million project aimed to improve safety and expand downtown farther down 3rd Street.

The improvements included a 10-foot-wide walking path, storm drainage systems, and new street lighting coming in December.

"It's going to extend the charm and character of the downtown all the way past our house and down the road," Kevin Samsel said nine months ago when construction began.

Samsel lives directly off the street and operates a bed and breakfast with his wife.

KSHB 41's Braden Bates followed up with Samsel who said he was ready for the street to open.

"You know it's exciting for us because it's a major improvement," Samsel said.

Alex Deque shared similar excitement about the finished project.

"Today I was like, 'Oh my gosh it just opened up,"" Deque said. "It looks so good. Yeah, so for me it was just nice to see that and to get here without having to see all those barricades."

The project was paid for through taxpayer dollars after voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase in 2017. Southwest Third Street serves as a main street into downtown Lee's Summit.

That's why city leaders focused on 3rd Street past the Jefferson intersection.

The next step will put historic style streetlights matching the ones in downtown. This will add additional safety for walkers once the sun goes down.

City officials said this completed project is part of a broader initiative to expand downtown Lee's Summit, with additional improvements planned for the future.

