Work begins on Lee’s Summit’s SW Third Street corridor

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo — The city of Lee’s Summit will close an intersection leading into downtown as is begins the Southwest Third Street improvement project.

The intersection at SW Third Street and SW Jefferson Street closes from February 24 until early April. A detour is available to downtown via SW Second Street to SW Market Street.

Local businesses will also be accessible while work is ongoing.

The improvement project focuses on accessibility and infrastructure updates to the corridor from Blue Pkwy to Jefferson Street. There will be added pedestrian and bicycling features by continuing the sidewalks into downtown, constructing a multi-use path and new street lights.

That is exciting for the owners of the Historic Browning Bed and Breakfast. Cynthia and Kevin Samsel said they see a bigger potential for more people to stay with them who are riding the Amtrak or biking the Katy Trail because of the bike lanes.

"I'm just looking forward to having it completed so we can spruce up the front of the house. One of the things is people do race by Third Street. Seems so that the new design will slow traffic down,” said Cynthia.

“It’s going to extend the charm and the character of the downtown all the way past our house and down the road,” said Kevin.

The city will also replace pavement, curb, storm drainage and water line infrastructure. Utility relocation has been ongoing for the last two years, giving some business owners a headache.

For Liz Adee, owner of 80Luxe Salon along Third Street, she said the promised improvements keep her optimistic.

“We really look forward to an improved Third Street stretch from 50 Highway all the way to downtown. Downtown is such a desirable location for people to go that seeing our businesses on the way will be really beneficial to all of us, and with new sidewalks and street lights and unification of the area, it's going to benefit us in the long run,” said Adee.

Next door to Adee’s salon are the new businesses Serenitea and The Paperback Bakery. Serenitea’s owner, Angi Byer, said they picked the location because of its proximity to downtown.

“I feel like the city is putting their arms around us and are including us as part of the plans. When they do renovations downtown, they're including this part of Third Street in that so in the long term, it'll be beneficial to us, even though, in the short term, it might be a headache for people getting here,” said Byer.

The city’s website reads work will go from February to November 2025. The project is budgeted for $7.95M and is funded by the 1/2 cent sales tax. That sales tax was approved by voters in 2017 to continue for another 15 years and allow money to be allocated for infrastructure projects such as this.