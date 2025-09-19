Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8 young adults injured in crash Thursday afternoon on I-35 in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight people in their late teens and early 20s were hospitalized early Thursday night following a crash in northern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was right lane of northbound Interstate 35 near Eagleville when the driver slowed to turn into the emergency crossover in the median.

The driver of a 2005 Ford Econoline E450 passenger van was also heading north on I-35 in the passing lane. The van was struck by the Chevrolet, causing the van to travel off the roadway and become airborne in the median.

Eight female passengers, ages 19, 20, 21, and 22 - all from Oklahoma - were transported to area hospitals for treatment of “moderate” injuries.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.

