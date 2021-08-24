Watch
80-year-old man dies Monday from injuries suffered in early August crash

Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 19:25:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old man died Monday from injuries suffered in an Aug. 3 wreck in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the accident happened at about 10 a.m. at Truman Road and Bennington Avenue.

The victim was heading north on Bennington Avenue when a car going east on Truman Road slammed into his car, police said.

A woman who hit the victim's car told police she was being shot at and ran a red light, according to a report from KCPD.

A woman who was a passenger in the victim's car suffered minor injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

It's not immediately clear if charges will be filed in the case.

