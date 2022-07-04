81-year-old man drowns in Lone Star Lake on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 81-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, man drowned on Monday morning in Lone Star Lake, just southwest of Lawrence.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies were informed that a boater found the man unresponsive in the water and brought him to shore, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says life-saving measures were not successful.

The man is a member of a group that often swims in Lone Star Lake. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the drowning occurred after he separated himself from the group to return to the shore. He was found shortly after.

After an initial investigation, the Douglas County Sheriff's office does not suspect foul play.

"The Sheriff's Office offers condolences to the man's family and friends," the spokesperson said in a release.