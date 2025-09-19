81-year-old Oak Grove woman killed Thursday in 2-vehicle crash on US 50

KANSAS CITY, MO. — An 81-year-old woman from Oak Grove was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 Highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 3:30 p.m., an 81-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Lexus QX on US 50 at Chevalier Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2023 GMC Yukon.

The impact pushed the Yukon off the roadway and into the median. The Lexus ran off the right side of the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash marked the 55th fatal crash of the year in the Troop A district.