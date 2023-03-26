82-year-old Kansas City man dies from injuries 1 month after collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man died on Saturday due to injuries sustained in a collision that took place one month prior.

On Feb. 25, the driver of a white Toyota Corolla was driving north on Troost Avenue and did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Troost and Meyer Boulevard.

The Toyota crashed into a maroon Honda Civic.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash on Saturday, March 25 at 11:36 p.m.

Police identified the man as Wilbur Douglas, 82, of KCMO.

The driver of the Honda said they had minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital following the crash.

This is the 14th traffic fatality of 2023 in KCMO. There were 29 traffic fatalities at this time last year.