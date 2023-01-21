84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.

At around 2:15 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on Interstate 49, near the 165 mile marker. The driver attempted to change lanes and struck a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Trailblazer lost control of the vehicle and went off I-49 to the left, before overturning in a ditch, MSHP says. The Chevrolet was totaled.

The passenger of the Trailblazer, an 84-year-old woman from Grand Island, Nebraska, sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 75-year-old woman, sustained mild injuries. Both women were transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the Pathfinder was not injured.