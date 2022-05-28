Man found after MSHP issues Silver Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Tucker has been located and is safe.

Original Story | The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

Danny Tucker, 87, was last seen at 4 a.m. on Saturday heading north on North Kensington Avenue near 9422 North Kensington in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the MSHP.

Police say Tucker is endangered because he has dementia and "easily forgets where he is or how to get home."

Tucker woke up, got out of bed, and began heading out the door, according to the MSHP. Family was reportedly unable to stop him.

Tucker is described to be 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 170 lbs, a white male and has gray or white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt,

Anyone with information on Tucker's location is asked to contact 911.