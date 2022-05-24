Coalition announces 9 consistent themes that Kansas Citians want in next police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians have let their voice be heard, and Tuesday, a coalition of 16 organization will reveal to the Board of Police Commissioners what community members want to see in the next Kansas City, Missouri, chief of police.

Following news of former KCPD Chief Rick Smith's retirement , the coalition met with people across seven listening sessions in March, April and May, and gathered feedback from online surveys.

The findings will be presented to the BOPC at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, those involved have released nine consistent themes they found Kansas Citians want to see from the next police chief.

The coalition gathered that the new chief should:



Be engaged in the community

Be a strong communicator

Transparently use data and best practices as a key component of strategy and vision

Develop and communicate clear strategy and vision

Address perception of underlying racism in the police department

Prioritize training and emphasize de-escalation of racial bias training

Prioritize mental health in both community and police department

Re-examine and improve the internal investigation process

Be able to navigate the political landscape

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who serves on the BOPC, told us he values public input.

“I think it’s important for folks to make as much noise as possible to make sure we get a chief who is interested in collaborating in every community," Lucas said.

The mayor has previously said there is no deadline by which the board hopes to hire its next chief.

