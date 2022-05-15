9-year-old girl dies after driver leaves motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A nine-year-old girl passed away from injuries Sunday morning after she was injured in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash , according to the Douglass County Sheriff's Office.

A white delivery van reportedly left the scene after striking a motorcycle Saturday evening on east 1900 Road and Kansas 10 Highway exit ramp, between Lawrence and Eudora.

A 55-year-old man and nine-year-old girl were on the motorcycle. The sheriff's office said that the man was in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the girl was in critical condition before passing away from her injuries the following morning.

"The Sheriff’s Office offers condolences to her family and friends," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Investigators say the van that left the scene is likely a 2015-2019 white Ford Transit-250 van that is missing a black front-end bumper, front splash guard and has front-end damage, based on eye-witness accounts and vehicle parts collected on the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver's identity and vehicle are asked to call 785-843-0250 and reference case number D22-09801.