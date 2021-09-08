Watch
9-year-old girl donates birthday money to Harvesters

Donation part of Fill the Fridge campaign
KSHB
Emily Kate Rucereto, 9, donates her birthday money to Harvesters on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Price Chopper on Barry Road during KSHB 41's Fill the Fridge campaign.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 23:25:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 9-year-old girl is among those who have donated to Harvesters – The Community Food Network as part of KSHB 41’s Fill the Fridge campaign.

Emily Kate Rucereto stopped by Price Chopper on Barry Road to donate her birthday money to those who are food insecure.

When asked by KSHB 41 News Anchor Lindsay Shively why she chose to give her money to the campaign, Rucereto said that “it will help people who need it.”

Those interested in following her lead and donating in person can do so at Price Chopper locations throughout the Kansas City metro.

Monetary donations also can be made online.

More information can be found on the Fill the Fridge website.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly spelled Emily Kate Rucereto's name. It has since been corrected.

