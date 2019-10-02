90-year-old plays pickleball for more than just fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twice a week, you can find Lois White at the New Century Fieldhouse playing pickleball.

She plays hard for a 90-year-old.

"No matter if it makes me have pains, I play," White said. "I just like it."

Lois has played other sports and done all kinds of activities throughout her life.

"I've hunted, I've fished. I guess I've done about everything in my life," White said.

She said she likes pickleball because it helps her stay active.

She also wants to be fit and be able to play with her 29 great grandchildren.

"These older people need to get out and do things if they want to live," White said.

She's is not alone.

Since New Century started offering pickleball in 2014, it has grown quickly.

They started on two to three courts, playing two days a week. Now, they are up to six courts and playing up to four days a week.

They are maxing out their court space and can barely keep up.

Pickleball is one of the fast growing sports in the United States right now, and White can see why.

"Well, I originally came for the exercise," White said. "But now it's just a lot of fun."

