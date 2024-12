KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 93-year-old Independence woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday evening.

The Independence Police Department says just before 6 p.m. a Toyota Avalon was north on Lee's Summit Road near 38th Street.

93-year-old Sophia Machajewski was in the roadway and struck near the intersection.

Machajewski lived in the area, and police are investigating why she was in the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.