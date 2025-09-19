KANSAS CITY, Mo — The annual 94th Plaza Art Fair returns this weekend ready to welcome thousands of locals and visitors.

94th annual Plaza Art Fair welcomes thousands to Kansas City this weekend

The three-day art fair has become a tradition for many in Kansas City. The Plaza Art Fair will feature 240 artists.

“I moved here in 2022 and for a while I felt kind of anonymous, and then I started doing the fairs, which is unique to this part of the country. That's not something that is everywhere, and I've lived in quite a few places, especially in the south. So to have all these art fairs available to everyone, it's really special," said Heidi Pitre.

Pitre is the 2025 Plaza Art Fair Featured Artisit this year. She said these art fairs mean a lot for artists like her.

“It's a way to get your art out there to people that are not going to be able to see it normally, you know, they're not going to just come across you, even with the internet and social media, like it's really a way for people just learn about you and speak to people one on one,” said Pitre.

There will be plenty of activities for people from live music, food, local vendors, and art.

This year the fair is pairing some artists with a local shop where their artwork will be displayed. This will allow visitors to look at the art and check out the shops on the plaza.

“Oh, my word," said Pitre. "I have never seen a place with like, more community support for the arts than Kansas City, and it's like the supporters and the artists themselves. Everyone seems really positive. Everybody cares, everybody supports each other. It's a fabulous place to be as an artist.”

The art fair kicks off today from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10-8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

You can check out more information on their website.