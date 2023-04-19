96-year-old woman among 200 naturalized in Kansas City, Missouri, citizenship ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two hundred people received United States citizenship at The Kansas City Public Library Central Library on Wednesday.

Among those who were naturalized was a 96-year-old woman, Maria Del Refugio Orozco, from Chihuahua, Mexico. Her family joined her for the event.

"This is a dream come true, and I feel so blessed to be an American citizen," said Del Refugio Orozco in Spanish as her son, Alfredo Hernandez, translated for her.

Del Refugio Orozco, who first came to the United States in 1990 for her sons wedding, said this is something she has dreamed about for a long time.

She became a widow 48 years ago, and thereafter raised her 14 children on her own, according to her son, who described her as "bright" and said he is blessed to have her as his mother.

Del Refugio Orozco said as an American citizen, she is most looking forward to exercising her right to vote.

Hernandez said she prepared herself for the citizenship test, and studied "every single one" of the 10 citizenship questions.

"She was feeling so blessed, so happy to be here in this moment for this special occasion," Hernandez said after the naturalization ceremony.

