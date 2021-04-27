A-10 flyover planned for Sunday's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two A-10 aircraft, known as the KC Hawgs, will give NASCAR fans an added taste of speed before the Buschy McBusch 400, a Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

The aircraft, which are based at Whitman Air Force Base east of the Kansas City area, will fly over the track around 2 p.m.

“NASCAR racing fans are known for being patriotic,” Col. Mike Schultz, commander of the 442d Fighter Wing, said in a statement announcing the flyover. “We are truly honored to be partnering with the Kansas Speedway and excited for the opportunity to showcase raw American airpower for the first race of the 2021 season. We give our sincere thanks to the NASCAR organization and its fans for their continued support.”