'A dream come true': 3-time Olympian looks back at her journey as 2024 Paris Olympics approaches

LENEXA, Kan. — As the world prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics, a three-time track and field Olympian reflects on her journey to the world's biggest competition.

Tiffany Ofili Porter represented Great Britain at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics, a lifelong dream for her.

“To be able to go out there and make that childhood dream a reality alongside my sister and my husband and to just be able to put on for everything that I represent really just meant the world to me," Porter said.

Porter found her love for track and field at a young age, she went on to make a name for herself during her time at the University of Michigan.

“I didn't just become an Olympian, I had to excel at the high school ranks. I had to excel in college at the University of Michigan. I had years as a professional leading up to my first Olympic Games," Porter said.

It was at the 2024 London Olympics where she saw all her hard work and dedication pay off.

“It's a very high-pressured situation, you know. I mean you have four years geared up to one competition and there's a lot riding on that competition. But I think just trusting in your training was very important," Porter said.

Although Porter came short from wining an Olympic medal in London, her journey to the Olympics continued two more times, making an appearance in Rio and Tokyo.

“I'm so grateful for my career," Porter said. "My little sister is actually running in this Olympic Games in Paris. So I'm going to live vicariously through her and hopefully she can bring some hardware home for the both of us.”

Now Porter dedicates her time being a mom and a content creator. As the Paris Olympics approaches, she will be in attendance, just on on the other perspective.

“I am interested to see how that would feel being in my first Olympic stadium and having not competed in the last 12 years," Porter said.

__