'A dream of ours': Negro Leagues Baseball Museum excited MLB The Show will feature Negro Leagues players

Gamers who play MLB The Show 23 will now see a third logo alongside MLB and the MLB Players Association during the opening credits — the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

For the first time, the game will feature players who played in the Negro Leagues.

Gamers will be able to play as legends like Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Martin Dihigo.

Those who work to preserve and the history of the trailblazers from the Negro Leagues said this was long overdue.

"It had been a dream of ours to one day have the Negro leagues included," Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said.

The players will be featured through a partnership between the NLBM, PlayStation, the MLB, and the MLBPA, among others.

Kendrick said the efforts have been over a year in the making.

He also believes the game will allow the history of the Negro Leagues to be told at a scale like never before.

"We will reach more young people with this game, than in the history of this museum," Kendrick said. "That is very exciting."

Gamers will be able to access through a story mode in the video game.

In this game, eight total players will be featured in MLB The Show.

The full list is below:



Buck O’Neil

Rube Foster

Hilton Smith

John Donaldson

Hank Thompson

Martin Dihigo

Satchel Paige

Jackie Robinson

Kendrick, who is narrating the story mode version of the game, said he's excited to play the game but will need some practice.

"Somebody's going to have to teach me how to play it," Kendrick said. "I'm looking forward to learning and I'm honored that I got to lend my voice to this project."

