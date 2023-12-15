'A game-changer for the state': Stakeholders meet to transform region into hub for electronics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer chips, batteries, and magnets in the phones, cars, and other consumer products you use could soon be created in Missouri and Kansas.

A group of researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and government leaders are working to create a hub of mining and manufacturing in the region.

The federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 set aside $999,480 for University of Missouri - Kansas City to create a cooperative of stakeholders called the “Critical Materials Crossroads.” The group held a large scale summit Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Critical materials are elements like lithium, zinc, lead needed to manufacture semiconductor chips, batteries and other components which power technology in our everyday lives.

Many of those critical materials exist naturally in Missouri which positions the region in a good place for the industry to expand.

“By bringing together people who are interested in this, we can help create that equation so people can see if we do a, b, and c, that equals success going into the future,” said Dan Mehan, president & CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Currently most chip production happens overseas. Supply chain issues in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted flaws with the country’s dependence on foreign products.

The subsequent CHIPS Act sets aside money to encourage American companies to enter the industry.

“This could be a game-changer for the state," Mehan said. "The state of the Missouri could truly be a leader in the nation on this with the resources we have, if we can just establish the processes to get to a final product.”

Ideas which come out of the Critical Materials Crossroads could be eligible to receive up to $160 million over ten years to help them come to fruition.

“We can change the landscape in terms of median income, average education attainment level, and other economic factors that will really change the quality of life for individuals in the urban core and for those in the rural setting,” said Tony Caruso, UMKC’s vice chancellor of research.

Both Caruso and Mehan admitted changes will not happen overnight, this is a long term project which will require commitments for private and public entities.

