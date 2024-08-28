'A great place to be': Group dubbed 'Pitch Lenexa' is working to bring residents, businesses to area

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

Lenexa is an area of Kansas that just continues to grow.

From the City Center to the new AdventHealth Wellness Center, more and more is being added every day.

Pitch Lenexa is a new group of area business leaders that are working to promote what the city has to offer.

Businesses involved include Hinkle Law Firm LLC, AdventHealth Lenexa City Center, Henderson Companies, Lakeview Village, Nabholz Construction, Standard Beverage, Quest Diagnostics, Copaken Brooks & the Master Association Members in Lenexa City Center, as well as the city itself.

Mark McFarland organized the group.

He said it's about bringing people to the area, whether it's residents of businesses.

The 2026 World Cup is a perfect starting point.

"Our idea is to host events here in Lenexa City Center for the citizens of Lenexa, the business community of Lenexa, and people who come from out of the country," McFarland said.

The hope is that it will bring economic growth for businesses like Made in KC at it's Lenexa location.

"We are growing really quickly in this location already, and then as more and more people learn about us that’s always a good thing," said Amy Smith, manager at Made in KC Lenexa. "And then with Pitch Lenexa, it’s just going to be phenomenal."

There's no doubt Lenexa will see significant economic benefits from the World Cup but McFarland is hoping for more.

"The number doesn’t, is not important to us so much is that people get to come and see what we have here, and have a good time," McFarland said.

That's what Smith wants people to see, as a Lenexa native.

"I hope people understand that Lenexa is a great place to be," Smith said. "I think people definitely are learning that, but I think this just puts Lenexa on the map."

