A hot tar spill closed all westbound lanes Interstate 435 at Roe Boulevard Saturday night in Overland Park

Posted at 8:32 PM, Aug 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hot tar spill damaged vehicles and forced the shutdown Saturday night of westbound Interstate 435 at Roe Boulevard in Overland Park.

The spill happened about 7:50 p.m. and damaged tires on mulitiple vehicles along the busy interstate, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The truck stopped on the side of the highway after the spill.

No information was available on what led to the spill.

Overland Park police officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are handling traffic control.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the Roe Boulevard exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

