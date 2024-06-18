'We're giving them access to change their lives': Essential Families' latest effort in closing digital divide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Essential Families is a Kansas City-area nonprofit organization addressing the digital divide and working to close the gap.

The organization started a pilot program in November 2022, which helped 69 families gain access to the internet.

The waitlist for assistance was 153 people. It later grew to 300.

KSHB 41 is sharing an updateon the organization's latest feat in providing access and training.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

Dorothy Burrell received a new laptop from Essential Families.

"Job searching, exercising, studying, bible study; it has helped me with a lot of different things ... shopping," Burrell said with excitement.

In addition to using the device for fun, Burrell said it comes in handy for more critical tasks.

"I suffer with lupus as well," Burrell said. "It has helped me with doctor's appointments. Sometimes I can't get out and my lupus flared up and I didn't have transportation, so I could set up my doctor's appointments online, set up my zTrip appointments."

Bottom line, the essential piece of technology helps Burrell access what she needs.

Burrell first heard about Essential Families through her church.

"I saw the light and I said, 'Okay, I can utilize these services,'" Burrell said. "They have a lot of services that you can do at home that can get you started in a community. They're a community-based family and I love them."

Terri English-Yancy, founder of Essential Families, said the organization does more than provide laptops.

"We're giving them access to change their lives to make them stable," English-Yancy said.

After her experience with Essential Families, Burrell now dreams of starting her own nonprofit.

"At first, I thought it was just a computer, a big machine, but the more you use it, you learn more about different programs and organizations out here that's willing to help you," Burrell said.

Since its start, Essential Families has helped 500 families. More than 1,200 are now on the waitlist.

"Just the thought of having people like Ms. Dorothy being one of 500 people we are serving, and our waitlist continues to grow; we're at 1,239 people. It's truly amazing," English-Yancy said. "So we're just planting a seed for many."

And the seed continues to grow.

Burrell, who comes from a background in computer resource management, now works for Essential Families as a digital navigator. She leads training and helps others receive the resources they need while continuing to refine her skills.

"I just started elevating every day ... leaning on God, and I ended up where I am today," Burrell said.

The organization also provides wrap-around services in telehealth and parental education support.

Essential Families will celebrate the milestone of helping 500 families at an event next month at Veterans Community Project.

—