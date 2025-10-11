'A motivation for all of us': Co-founder of Kansas City, Missouri, non-profit Corey's Network dies at 73

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Families and community organizations throughout the Kansas City metro are mourning the death of the man behind Corey's Network.

Bob Norris, one of the nonprofit's founders, died unexpectedly this week at 73 years old.

KSHB 41 has shared many stories in the past 11 years about how the organization has provided support and advocacy for surviving victims of homicide, including the parents and loved ones who are left behind.

It started with Bob and Shelley's son, Corey Laykovich—the reason for "Corey's Network."

He was killed in 2013, and the family realized there was a need for victims' advocacy services in the community.

The Norris' established the nonprofit and a 24-hour hotline.

Either Bob or Shelley always answered.

Corey's Network has helped pay for more than 475 funerals for homicide victims.

Bob made it his personal task to routinely check on whether 695 homicides remained unsolved.

"He [Bob] would look at each one of them and say his meditation or prayer that, 'We're gonna find the person who killed this individual'", Shelley Norris said.

The organization functions as a network, connecting families to other advocacy groups in the community and offering grief counseling and media literacy resources.

Usually, Shelley is the person people see in interviews and at events.

Bob was always behind the scenes.

He set up scheduled posts on the "un-aversary" of an unsolved homicide.

Even after his death, those posts continue to be published on their social media accounts.

"He's still holding vigil for all the unsolved homicides in Kansas City," his wife said.

Bob and Shelley were together for 22 years.

They took their commitment to the nonprofit seriously and the vows they made to each other.

"I was a very lucky woman," Shelley said. "Every night he'd say, 'Oh, my favorite part of the day I get to hold my baby.' You don't move on from that."

Corey's Network started with their son, Corey.

Now, another driving force behind its legacy is Bob.

Norris said: "Not only do we need to carry on Corey's legacy, we need to carry on Bob's."

Right now, Corey's Network is on a hiatus while they grieve Norris' death.

If you'd like to pay it forward, you can donate to support the family here.

